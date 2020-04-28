Our quarantine just got better with Hugh Jackman's latest movie, 'Bad Education' making its way to Disney + Hotstar.

The movie, based on a true story, follows what is known to be the largest public school embezzlement scandal in American history. Hugh Jackman plays the character of Frank, while Allison Janney plays his assistant and together, they mastermind an epic scheme and a cover-up for the same in the Roslynd, Long Island school district.

While the movie was already a hot topic ever since the trailer released, it is now being touted as one of the best movies of 2020.

Depending on the #Oscars rules in the time of #coronavirus , based on merit and the state of the film year thus far.....#BadEducation could be a legitimate player (thus far) — Mike, Mike, And Oscar (@MMandOscar) April 26, 2020

Do yourself a favor & watch #BadEducation! Allison Janney yet again gives the girls everything we need! pic.twitter.com/svDbVrWdby — Jonathan Blalock (@JonathanBlalock) April 28, 2020

#BadEducation is my favorite film of 2020 so far. It’s a great examination of why our teachers are often under-appreciated. Hugh Jackman gives a career-best performance. Alison Janney steals every scene she’s in. If this were released in theaters, it would be an Oscar contender. pic.twitter.com/b6SJU3sc0q — Dan (@Danimalish) April 27, 2020

Hugh Jackman acting like he can't dance is the best performance of the year! #BadEducation — CocoDeLoco (@CocoaNo5) April 26, 2020

And in case you need more reason, here's the kickass trailer: