Our quarantine just got better with Hugh Jackman's latest movie, 'Bad Education' making its way to Disney + Hotstar

Source: HBO

The movie, based on a true story, follows what is known to be the largest public school embezzlement scandal in American history. Hugh Jackman plays the character of Frank, while Allison Janney plays his assistant and together, they mastermind an epic scheme and a cover-up for the same in the Roslynd, Long Island school district.

Source: HBO

While the movie was already a hot topic ever since the trailer released, it is now being touted as one of the best movies of 2020.  

And in case you need more reason, here's the kickass trailer: 