The trailer of Hum Do Hamare Do has finally dropped and it looks hilarious already, with an impressive star cast that includes Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi and Prachi Shah.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the chaotic tale of a man in love, who needs parents-for-hire because his girlfriend will only marry a man with a happy family.

But the father he has chosen, played by Paresh Rawal, has a condition. Only his first love, played by Ratna Pathak Shah, can pretend to be his wife.

And thus begins the chase as they lie, chase and figure out the mess they seem to have gotten themselves into.

Watch the trailer here:

The film will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar 29th Oct onwards.