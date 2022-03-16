Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's latest film Badhaai Do is getting praise for its refreshing portrayal of the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in India. At many places in the movie, tears will roll down your eyes. It is so relatable to small-town middle-class Indians.

Based on the concept of lavender marriages, Badhaai Do is a story of Shardul Thakur, a gay cop, and Sumi, a lesbian PT teacher. The two get married to escape the family pressure and challenges of coming out in Indian society.

While there are several things that could have been done differently in the film, let's talk about the one thing that will stay with the audience for a long time to come. The song that summarises it all beautifully - Hum Rang Hai.

The song comes towards the end of the movie during a pride parade in the city. From its lyrics to picturization, the song has already become everyone's new favourite.

The lyrics of the song have been written by Varun Grover. Each and every word makes so much sense in the context of the movie.

Apni yeh duniya utni haseen hai Jitni hai haseen hum hai Jahaan pe bhi tu hai jahan pe sukoon hai Ab toh wahin hum hai.

Dil ka raasta pyaar se bhara Apna kaafila pyaar se chala Udd rahe hai khul rahe hai Rooh mein hi ghul rahe hai.

Hum rang hai aur roshni Ke sang hai hum sang hai Hum rang hai har roshni Ke sang hai hum sang hai.

The audience's favourite part is where Shardul puts on a rainbow mask and dances to the song along with the entire LGBTQ+ community while on police duty. It is the moment of self-acceptance in public.

This is the moment our eyes were full of tears of joy, change and hope.

Can't stop listening to 'Hum rang hai'. I can't tell u how empowering and liberating that song is! The moment shardul wears rainbow feathers vala mask is epic and the music is chef's kiss! — 🎃 (@cosimasspecs) March 14, 2022

Good morning to Hum Rang Hai song only🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭 — Rimjhim (@yours_nottruly) March 14, 2022

Hum rang hai from Badhai Do depiction of colors of life,lives and love.. — Ulavappa Emmi (@KiranEmmi) March 13, 2022

This was probably one of favorite moments too. Especially when he does that udne ka action and on background Hum Rang hai is playing — Rahul Sharma (@Biorahul) March 11, 2022

What do you think about the song? You can listen to the complete song here.