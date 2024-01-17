If you loved watching Sony LIV’s Maharani, and have eagerly been waiting for the upcoming season, then brace yourselves because the show’s season 3 teaser just dropped. Starring Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah and Amit Sial, the show is back this season with Rani Bharti (played by Huma Qureshi) who has now cleared Class XII exams and more than ready to maintain her political leadership.

In the teaser, Rani is heard saying, “Hum chauthi fail they to aap sab ki naak mein dum kar diye, graduate hojayenge to kya hoga aap sab ka (I made things difficult for you when I was just a school dropout, what will happen to you when I become a graduate).” So apparently, this season will focus on the further evolution of Rani, and how through this process she will call her power back even more. The story has been partly inspired by the several incidents that took place between Lalu Prasad Yadav and his homemaker wife Rabri Devi in the 1990s, when he made her his successor.

This season looks even more promising than the one before where, Rani faced opposition from her own political party and husband.

Here’s how people have responded to the teaser so far:

Are you ready to dive into this season?