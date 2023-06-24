Tarla Dalal has been a household name ever since we were kids, right? We have seen our mothers binge-watching her cooking videos and then trying to make those scrumptious dishes. To revive those memories, we have a finger-licking-good trailer that’s too amazing to miss!

Zee5 dropped the trailer for its upcoming biopic drama, Tarla, and it brings nothing but nostalgia with it.

The show revolves around a woman who wishes to do something she loves with her whole heart – cooking. From being ‘just a wife’ to a ‘legendary chef’, the movie showcases her struggles and her inspiring journey of self-worth.

The movie features Huma S Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi, Amarjeet Singh, Bharati Achrekar, Veenah Naair, Rajeev Pandey, and Purnendu Bhattacharya, in pivotal roles.

Directed by Piyush Gupta, the movie is all set to release on July 7, 2023.

You can watch the trailer here:

