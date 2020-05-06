Our favourite heartthrob from To All the Boys I've Loved Before has been sharing his new look on Instagram and people are quick to shame him for it.

The actor is sporting a beard and looking a bit different than the character he portrays on screen. To which his 'fans' have been reacting in the worst way possible.

wtf happened to him pic.twitter.com/lhDjSkKSCa — alex (@gngtobutera) May 3, 2020

Omg I’m crying what happened too Noah centineo, he used to be my celebrity crush now he looks like a homeless man pic.twitter.com/hzGNAx87Js — dramaupdates (@dramaupdates1) May 5, 2020

Wtf happened to Noah Centineo pic.twitter.com/1GGDSdDgV2 — sophiaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa (@Sophia44420356) May 6, 2020

To all these people, may I just remind you - we are in the middle of a pandemic.

There are much bigger things to worry about than how one looks during this time, Noah's doing whatever he needs to do to stay sane. As are most of us. It could be a look for a new project or it could just be him not caring about how long his beard is getting. Either way, we'll always be a part of the Noah Centineo fan club.

The actor's non-profit distributed face masks and other supplies from the money that was donated to them via his charity, Favored Nations. And that's why we love this gorgeous man. Beard or no beard.