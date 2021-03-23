Actor Kangana Ranaut turns 34 today. Ranaut, who started her career with Gangster in 2004, is the recipient of Padma Shri and 4 National Film Awards. 

Kangana Ranaut
Source: The Statesman

And on her birthday, she penned a note on defying all odds, and reaching the 'peak of her career', at the age of 34, contradicting the idea of a 'shelf life for women'.

She also talked about how, contrary to society's belief, she needs no man's surname or company to achieve success and at 34, she is at ease with both, her body and sexuality. 

Now that's a message everyone can agree with!