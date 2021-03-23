Actor Kangana Ranaut turns 34 today. Ranaut, who started her career with Gangster in 2004, is the recipient of Padma Shri and 4 National Film Awards.

And on her birthday, she penned a note on defying all odds, and reaching the 'peak of her career', at the age of 34, contradicting the idea of a 'shelf life for women'.

Today I turned 34,they never told me,I will be at the peak of my career at 34,I will be celebrated for my art and my experience will be valued and my age or marital status would mean nothing to anyone,I feel like a super human loaded with exceptional experience about skills(cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

She also talked about how, contrary to society's belief, she needs no man's surname or company to achieve success and at 34, she is at ease with both, her body and sexuality.

Fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there. It’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth ❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

Now that's a message everyone can agree with!