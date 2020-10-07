The Schitt's Creek actor and co-creator, Dan Levy decided to call out Comedy Central India for their double standards when it comes to censoring. And rightfully so.

The show's season 5 promo was being aired and it decided to snip out the kiss Dan's character shared with Dustin Mulligan's character. Especially since the kiss between two women and a man and a woman were kept in the promo.

You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove https://t.co/3ouNbuetq1 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

The actor called out the lack of inclusivity this insensitive decision promoted. He also made it a point to mention that the American version of the channel has been very supportive and it is the Indian counterpart he wanted to call out.

I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India. @ComedyCentral in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time. ✌🏼🙃 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

The icing on the cake? Comedy Central America responded to Dan's tweet with a GIF of the missing kiss!

Obviously, Twitter was as mad about this as we are.

thank you for always calling this bullshit out — lacey 🍂🎃 (@banesapothecary) October 6, 2020

cutting the m/m kisses like this might not seem like the biggest deal (oh the original still exists just watch it on Netflix or something!) but it’s indicative of the homophobia still deeply pervasive in desi culture and it’s something that affects my life every single day- https://t.co/Y7zHGCD1mZ — R 💗💜💙 (@davidrosesskirt) September 23, 2020

This is what I loved about the show. It showed a gay couple in love and portrayed them in a normal, affectionate, loving relationship! And made it look so natural - as it should be!!! No big deal made, just acceptance. I was like, Yes! This is how it should always be. — Faysie (@faysie45) October 6, 2020

Thank you for making a show that truly meant the world to so many. This kind of censorship is not okay — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) October 6, 2020

Hey @ComedyCentralIn don’t remove anything from this beautiful show that Dan created to be free from homophobia! Removing this kiss goes directly against the message of the show! pic.twitter.com/AnYW9ws7ID — Jula (@Jula_Verne) October 6, 2020

Wow... I can't believe that we should have to write that into the distribution rights in 2020. — The B Company (@The_B_Company) October 7, 2020

Schitt's Creek is a show that promotes love, regardless of gender and sexual orientations, so don't stop preaching Dan!