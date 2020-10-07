The Schitt's Creek actor and co-creator, Dan Levy decided to call out Comedy Central India for their double standards when it comes to censoring. And rightfully so. 

The show's season 5 promo was being aired and it decided to snip out the kiss Dan's character shared with Dustin Mulligan's character. Especially since the kiss between two women and a man and a woman were kept in the promo. 

The actor called out the lack of inclusivity this insensitive decision promoted. He also made it a point to mention that the American version of the channel has been very supportive and it is the Indian counterpart he wanted to call out. 

The icing on the cake? Comedy Central America responded to Dan's tweet with a GIF of the missing kiss! 

Obviously, Twitter was as mad about this as we are. 

Schitt's Creek is a show that promotes love, regardless of gender and sexual orientations, so don't stop preaching Dan!