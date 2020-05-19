Some love stories have a way of leaving you teary-eyed and feeling inspired. One of them is that of Anil Kapoor and his wife, Sunita Kapoor.

Celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary, Anil Kapoor shared adorable posts on Instagram of how 18th May marks the best day of their lives, giving us a glimpse into their romantic love story.

I still remember when I entered her house on our wedding day and saw my bride, she was smiling and I had tears in my eyes.

The actor talks about proposing to his girlfriend a bit too late because he wanted to give her the finest things in life. And though almost everyone told him that being a married actor wouldn't be good for his career, he knew he wanted Sunita by his side.

Many people prophesied that marrying so early would be disastrous for my career, but all I knew was that I did not want to waste another day without her and wanted her by my side through it all.

36 years and they're still giving us couple goals.