There’s heartwarming, and then there’s Ishan Kishan dedicating his World Cup Win to his late sister.

There are times when sport can go beyond just the runs scored, wickets taken or trophies won. Cricket especially, in a cricket frenzy nation like India mends and breaks hearts, more often than any of us may notice.

Ishan Kishan has experienced this first-hand when he helped lead India to the 2026 T20 World Cup final, as well as to victory, with just a few hours of notification of horrible news.

Not only did he help secure the championship for India vs New Zealand, but he also delivered a powerful story, which made the victory even more powerful.

Just a day before the final game, Kishan’s family received devastating news. His sister-in-law and brother-in-law were killed in a car accident while on their way to a wedding.

As reported in The Times of India, Kishan’s father Pranav was supposed to meet his son in Ahmedabad to see him practice before the final match. Instead of celebrating with his son, the family was dealing with an unexpected tragedy.

Pranav described this moment by saying; ““Anarth ho gaya. Hum log bahut badi musibat mein hain (Something terrible has happened. We are in a very big problem).”

He mentioned that everyone in the family is still suffering from being overwhelmed by the event.

“We are all in shock. Ishan wanted to visit us, but he couldn’t return because of the final. He is absolutely distraught.”

But wait… Ishan Kishan did not allow his personal feelings about this event to affect his performance with the team leading up to the biggest game of the tournament.

Woah what! Sportsmanship, bravery and courage entered the chat and is ruling it bruh.

Finding Out On The Day of The Final

Ishan Kishan said that he found out about this horrible event the day before the final while practicing with his team.

When this terrible news was given to him, he stated that it totally shook him up; however, he decided to play the game and use his sadness about the accident to motivate him during the match.

Kishan also stated:

“I lost my cousin sister yesterday in a road accident and she always wanted me to score big runs. This is for her. I got to know about it yesterday and was very disturbed.”

When Ishan started his half century during the finals, he raised his bat and pointed towards the dressing room and then pointed towards the sky. This gesture is not something that he ever does, but was done as a silent tribute to someone that he knew believed in him.

He ended his statement by saying:

Kishan further stated:

“She always wanted me to score runs. This one is for her. I dedicate this win to her, and today is Women’s Day, so it makes it all the more special.”

This is so uwu 🥺coded!

Ishan’s performance on finale

Not only did Ishan Kishan carry a considerable emotional load, but he also produced one of the day’s most notable performances!

It was some major aura farming!

And to think about it, bro was in such a vulnerable position at the time :((((

Kishan smacked 54 runs from just 25 balls, including 4 fours and 4 sixes, and helped maintain the aggressive start at the beginning of India’s innings, allowing India to post a huge total of 255/5 against New Zealand.

Ishan Kishan played an important role in the field, taking several key catches that hindered New Zealand’s run chase.

Ultimately, India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to win the 2026 T20 World Cup in convincing fashion.

Who from the team motivated him?

Ishan Kishan also shared a memorable discussion he had with Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav prior to the final selection of players for the World Cup.

Kishan recounted a memorable moment.

“When Surya bhai called, I took a screenshot thinking it was about the World Cup. He asked, ‘Will you help us win the World Cup?’” said Kishan assuredly.

Aww, that is some serious bhaichara, and we love it!

“I asked, ‘Aap bharosa karoge kya?’ and I said, ‘Karunga.’ He said, ‘Chal kiya.’”

On or off field, bhaichara, always on top!

That short span of conversation would become a lasting commitment for Ishan Kishan for the tournament.

Guidance from a Supportive Teammate

Ishan Kishan also disclosed how Hardik Pandya provided support to help him remain calm and composed leading up to the final.

“I spoke to Hardik bhai, he said to put the team ahead.”

Pandya’s guidance allowed Kishan to concentrate on the task at hand and not allow any of the emotional confusion he experienced to cloud his judgment.

Pandyaaa sirrrr!

Har success story ke peeche, ek Kohli ka haath hota hai

Kishan went on to state how the way he approaches cricket is very different from when he was younger.

Now he does not overthink or spend time on things he has no control over and credits that to observing and learning from Virat Kohli.

According to Kishan:

“I have stopped thinking too much. I just focus on doing my job and not worry about things beyond my control. That’s something Virat bhai has always followed.”

This outlook has allowed him to stay calm under pressure when things are tough.

The story that goes behind Virat Kohli’s epic innings in Ranji Trophy

Ishan Kishan’s attitude mirrors one of the most infamous events in Indian cricket history when an 18-year-old Virat Kohli made a name for himself playing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka in December 2006.

This story is the most 🥺🥺🥺 story the world has known.

At the conclusion of Day 2, Kohli had scored an unbeaten 40 runs, but Delhi was under considerable pressure for the follow-on.

Just after Kohli went to bed, the world would change overnight.

His father, Prem Kohli, passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest, and Kohli was notified of this news the next morning at 6:00 AM.

Instead of staying home to mourn, Kohli chose to play.

After a long wait (while finalizing the procession for his father’s funeral), Kohli returned to the field and scored another important 90 runs (giving Delhi the option to either follow-on or bat through the entire innings) before departing for the funeral of Prem Kohli.

Kohli bhai, kuch nahi yaar, bas salute hai.