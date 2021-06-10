They say that there 7 people in the world who look exactly like you. Shah Rukh Khan has found at least 100.

However, Ibrahim Qadri may be the closest one yet. With more than 60 thousand followers, he has been in the news for how much he resembles SRK, and even we are amazed by a it a little.

You would mistake him for SRK any given day, there's proof.

And there might be some makeup/photography tricks at play here, but still. I think we have to give this one to him.

We'll take as many SRKs as there are, thanks.