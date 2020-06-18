Many of us are from a generation when Doordarshan was our Netflix and chill time. Watching sitcoms with the family used to be our daily ritual.

From Dekh Bhai Dekh to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, all these shows just remind us of the simpler times.

In these uncertain times, now is the chance for you to take a break from web series and re-watch those classic sitcoms online just like the old days.

Scroll down and start watching your favourite one:

1. Dekh Bhai Dekh

The iconic sitcom follows the misadventures of three generations of the Diwan family, who live together in an ancestral bungalow.

Streaming on Hungama

2. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Sarabhais, a rich Gujarati family living in south Bombay. This family will leave you in splits with their utter madness.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

3. Office Office

This satirical series is based on the rampant corruption and red-tapism seen in public offices. The story revolves around Mussadilal (Pankaj Kapur) who is often harshly treated by corrupt officials.

Streaming on Sony Liv

4.Hum Paanch

The all-time favourite comedy series of Indian television, which probably brought the trend of answering doors in our lives. The fight between the five siblings and hilarious comedy of Anand Mathur with his wife. This show is definitely a must re-watch.

Streaming on Zee5

5. Khichdi

The crazy Parekh family is known for its iconic characters and catchphrases. This Gujarati family is perfect to catch a wonderful lighthearted laugh with the family.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

6. Zabaan Sambhal ke

The need to learn Hindi brings a bunch of multi-cultural people with different aspirations together in a classroom. Following next is just hilarious comedy.

Streaming on ALTBalaji

7. Shararat

“Shring bring sarvaling, bhoot bhavishya vartamaan badling”. A family of witches and their never ending chaos makes up for one the most iconic Indian shows.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

8. Baa Bahoo Aur Baby

A middle-class Gujarati family led by a strong matriach Ba (Sarita Joshi). It is a simple story with a perfect mix of situational comedy and drama.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

9. F.I.R.

F.I.R. is a situational comedy serial centred around a Haryanvi female police officer named Chandramukhi Chautala and her three subordinates. This show is pure comedy as they try to solve each case.

Streaming on Sony Liv

10. Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi

Based on the funny situations in the lives of Ranjit and Renu this sitcom is both hilarious and relatable. Satish Shah rose to fame with his unique and hilarious portrayal of unique characters in each episode.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video