With the right amount of warmth and gentle touch, there's no doubt about the fact that hugs flawlessly showcase love and affection. Sure, a passionate kiss is good but nothing beats a warm hug. It's nothing less than an emotion. And who can translate these emotions better than our desi movies?

There are a number of scenes that made a home in our hearts with this sweet and magical gesture. Whether it was a hug of acceptance or a hug full of emotions, these hugs were beautifully picturised and shot.

Let's have a look at these scenes now, shall we?

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

How can we talk about love and passion without mentioning the movie of the king of romance? Whenever we imagine a picture-perfect hug, we quickly visualize a mustard field and a man with open arms. Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran's (Kajol) hug perfectly depicted the warm feeling of hugging your loved one, after a long period of waiting and longing.

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

It always takes a great amount of courage to accept your mistakes, especially in front of people. However, once you do accept your flaws and mistakes from the bottom of your heart for everything you have done wrong, you not only get your old friends back but also remove a burden from the chest. And, that's exactly what Imraan (Farhan Akhtar) did, after dealing with his own emotional turmoil and realising what he did with Arjun (Hrithik Roshan). Their hug depicted a fresh and renewed friendship.

3. Veer Zaara

Well, have you ever hugged someone knowing that it's a few of the last moments you are spending with them? I know it sounds terrible and heartbreaking but that's exactly what Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and Zaara (Preity Zinta) went through. Soaking up every ounce of love and warmth, their hug made us smile and cry at the same time, knowing that they might never meet again ever.

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Then there are hugs which are full of emotions that are buried deep in the bottom of our hearts. When Naina (Deepika Padukone) finally decides to confess her feelings, Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) reciprocated her feelings. However, she knew how important his dreams were to him and in order to achieve those dreams, she has to let him go. Therefore, their hug proved the fact that if you love someone, you have to set them free.

5. Jab We Met

The movie, which gave us countless memories, remains one of the best movies to date. We loved how opposite Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) were and yet fell deep in love. So much so, that he helped her to re-unite with her former partner. However, when she realises that there's only one man who has been on her side constantly, without even asking, she hugs him tight. The hug, which represented love and pure love, was the best ending to this movie.

6. Silsila

How can we even forget this iconic duo and their hug? From snow-capped mountain peaks in the backdrop to crooning in the midst of stunning tulip gardens, Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) and Chandni (Rekha) had set some major couple goals back in the day. Their warm embrace, which brings out the bloom of true love and affection, made us crave a partner too.

7. Rockstar

Again, a final warm hug before two people departs forever. Heer (Nargis Fakhri), who is getting married soon, asks Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor), her true love, to hug her one last time. He embraces her in a tight and long hug. You can almost feel the emotions that the duo is going through. Well, we might never understand how Imtiaz Ali puts every sentiment in each scene of his movies flawlessly.

8. Munna Bhai MBBS

Lastly, the movie that completely changed the meaning of a hug and turned it into a full-fledged emotion - jaadu ki jhappi. In the movie, which proved that a hug can turn attitudes and problems into respect and answers, Munna (Sanjay Dutt) constantly seeks comfort with hugs from his mother, Parvati (Rohini Hattangadi). And later, he is seen spreading this comfort and joy of hugs to other people.

I need hugs like these thrice a day!