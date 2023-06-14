The thing about first impressions is that they need not be entirely accurate. But if done right, they will make the way forward a little easier. You see, it’s hard to let go of first impressions unless something mind-bombastic happens. And this is precisely what Twitter has been discussing lately, the ultimate opening scenes in pop culture.

Twitter | Gangs of Wasseypur opening scene

These scenes could be anything ranging from the actual opening scene to an important character’s entry and from anywhere, the movies, TV series, songs, literally anywhere. The idea is to remember the first time we, as an audience, witnessed an iconic moment, and we were enthralled.

Here’s what Twitter considers the best opening scenes of all time:

1. Gangubai ATE this scene

Movie: Gangubai Kathiawadi

2. Veronica is the because for Cocktail and no one else

Movie: Cocktail

She opened the film like the star she was; Bollywood was unfair to her.

Category is : iconic opening scenes.

Deepika gagged BW from her opening walk itselfpic.twitter.com/ePfW2aNPTh https://t.co/6q7Mf7yOWB — Myiesha_IndigoRain✨🤍💙💜 (@Ambi_M) June 11, 2023

3. Poo’s entry in K3G will never not be iconic

Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…

4. Bella shifting to rainy Forks is all how our Vampire obsession started

ADVERTISEMENT

Movie: Twilight

“I’d never given much thought to how I would die. But dying in the place of someone I love, seems like a good way to go…”

category is: iconic opening scenes pic.twitter.com/IX7muq9x77 — best of twilight  (@archivetwilight) June 11, 2023

5. Joker’s introduction in The Dark Knight remains an unmatchable masterpiece, and it’s not up for a debate

Movie: The Dark Knight

6. An entire generation grew up watching Tulsi welcoming viewers to her house

Series: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

7. Ethan Hunt makes the impossible possible. Or wait, it’s just Tom Cruise

ADVERTISEMENT

Movie: Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

There is nothing the man can’t do.

8. If this scene didn’t absolutely destroy your mind, are you even real?

Movie: It

9. When ‘MUSIC INDUSTRY’ was reborn

Song: Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.”

10. Langda Tyagi changed Saif Ali Khan for me

Movie: Omkara

11. Of course, Guardians of the Galaxy’s best movie

Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

However, ‘Star-Lord’ vibing by himself in the first film’s opening sequence remains unforgettable too.

category is:



ICONIC OPENING SCENES



pic.twitter.com/6QKChgBydX



GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOLUME 3 https://t.co/QFtsq8UYoo — leez 🦕 (@zeelyah) June 10, 2023

12. It’s not the movie, it’s SRK who’s chilling forever and always

ADVERTISEMENT

Movie: Don 2

His entry is when the movie officially begins.

13. This scenes was the beginning of an ERA

Series: Game of Thrones

Category is: iconic opening scenes https://t.co/XWaI4amj3e pic.twitter.com/0jc7Er4ZUH — Targaryenology | Melisandre love bot (@targaryenology) June 10, 2023

Yes, there can be so many more names. From SRK’s banger entry in Pathaan to that smirk on Bhagat Singh’s face as he walks past the jailer in Rang De Basanti, from Jordan’s opening scene in Rockstar to gunmen wreaking havoc to a peaceful neighbourhood where everyone has gathered to watch the new episode of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ in Gangs of Wasseypur…the list could go on and on.

ADVERTISEMENT

But which opening scene remains iconic to you?