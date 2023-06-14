The thing about first impressions is that they need not be entirely accurate. But if done right, they will make the way forward a little easier. You see, it’s hard to let go of first impressions unless something mind-bombastic happens. And this is precisely what Twitter has been discussing lately, the ultimate opening scenes in pop culture.
These scenes could be anything ranging from the actual opening scene to an important character’s entry and from anywhere, the movies, TV series, songs, literally anywhere. The idea is to remember the first time we, as an audience, witnessed an iconic moment, and we were enthralled.
Here’s what Twitter considers the best opening scenes of all time:
1. Gangubai ATE this scene
Movie: Gangubai Kathiawadi
2. Veronica is the because for Cocktail and no one else
Movie: Cocktail
She opened the film like the star she was; Bollywood was unfair to her.
3. Poo’s entry in K3G will never not be iconic
Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…
4. Bella shifting to rainy Forks is all how our Vampire obsession started
Movie: Twilight
“I’d never given much thought to how I would die. But dying in the place of someone I love, seems like a good way to go…”
5. Joker’s introduction in The Dark Knight remains an unmatchable masterpiece, and it’s not up for a debate
Movie: The Dark Knight
6. An entire generation grew up watching Tulsi welcoming viewers to her house
Series: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
7. Ethan Hunt makes the impossible possible. Or wait, it’s just Tom Cruise
Movie: Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
There is nothing the man can’t do.
8. If this scene didn’t absolutely destroy your mind, are you even real?
Movie: It
9. When ‘MUSIC INDUSTRY’ was reborn
Song: Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift
“There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.”
10. Langda Tyagi changed Saif Ali Khan for me
Movie: Omkara
11. Of course, Guardians of the Galaxy’s best movie
Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
However, ‘Star-Lord’ vibing by himself in the first film’s opening sequence remains unforgettable too.
12. It’s not the movie, it’s SRK who’s chilling forever and always
Movie: Don 2
His entry is when the movie officially begins.
13. This scenes was the beginning of an ERA
Series: Game of Thrones
Yes, there can be so many more names. From SRK’s banger entry in Pathaan to that smirk on Bhagat Singh’s face as he walks past the jailer in Rang De Basanti, from Jordan’s opening scene in Rockstar to gunmen wreaking havoc to a peaceful neighbourhood where everyone has gathered to watch the new episode of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ in Gangs of Wasseypur…the list could go on and on.
But which opening scene remains iconic to you?