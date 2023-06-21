Karan Johar made me believe in love for the first time, ever. From falling in love with the iconic characters and gorgeous locations to being obsessed with traditionals, he made us enter his dreamy world with his movies.

Be it plotlines, characters or clothes, he proved that adding a desi twist makes everything better. I mean, the director loves adding drama to everything and it works like magic!

I remember how I used to drape my mum’s dupatta as sarees to copy the female characters from his movies. From basic chiffon to ones with intricate work, each saree from his movies deserves a flick on its own.

Here are some iconic sarees from his movies that are timeless and just drop-dead gorgeous. Let’s rewind and take a look, shall we?

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

We need to revamp our desi wardrobes right away!

Image Credits: Netflix