Watching a good film is like a leap of faith into an alternate universe which does not impact you personally but enraptures your mind, body, and soul with characters, their arcs, and the story. Movies can flood your eyes, give you goosebumps, and leave you dumbfounded.

And that is the subject of discussion on Twitter right now. Screenwriter Ankur Pathak ( @aktalkies) began a thread that has people talking about chilling scenes from Hindi films.

what was a moment/scene in a Hindi film which shook the earth beneath you? I rem vividly when Kangana Ranaut's Shonali walked the ramp in Fashion, I was shaking. Iconic. That whole Mar Javan bit — a runway show set to a deeply melancholic song — captured the film's essence. — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) April 2, 2023

For me, it’d be when Bhootnath disappeared on Banku after his final rites for salvation. Or when Ajay pushed Seema from the building’s terrace in Baazigar (something I still haven’t fully recovered from). Or when Ishaan takes the bullet from Omi to save Ali in Kai Po Che! Or that scene when Deepak finds Shaalu’s body on the cremation ghat in Masaan.

You see, there’ve been way too many scenes that bloated our hearts with emotions. Let’s look at what Twitter users have recalled from their memories.

1. Coach Kabir Khan after India won the Hockey World Cup in Chak De! India

not even a single dialogue.. just expressions https://t.co/72niQBA9WP pic.twitter.com/arhPCRExAj — les (@cupcakeshuggs) April 4, 2023

2. When we realised that Simran was a ghost in Talaash

Without any doubt, this scene of Talaash in a scary way https://t.co/sWty9fVtum pic.twitter.com/skrroM3QTa — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) April 3, 2023

3. Veera’s outburst about being sexually abused as a child in Highway

This scene in the film, Highway talked about sexual abuse and how her parents didn’t believe her. How she was silenced all those years. https://t.co/alGoVWI8zw pic.twitter.com/wuwg0Gujjz — 🌹 (@DefiantKaur) April 3, 2023

4. When Gangubai goes in a trance while dancing to Dholida in Gangubai Kathiawadi

5. When Rohan hits his abusive father & runs towards freedom in Udaan

Udaan is one of the most underrated Hindi films of all time. Udaan, the whole 2 minute sequence, from him hitting his dad to this exact moment and the background score https://t.co/rOfV1QSMvR pic.twitter.com/dteJTnheU2 — ? (@kaunlennon) April 3, 2023 6. Sanjay realising that Kalpana has been stabbed in the back in Ghajini

7. When Saajan decides against meeting Ila in person while watching her wait for him in The Lunch Box

This particular scene from the lunchbox (2013), truly a masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/XFyaDnXX2U https://t.co/gN7YnABTJj — ً (@SheethalS5) April 3, 2023

8. When Joy Lobo commits suicide in 3 Idiots

when "all is well", a song about hope and optimism, ends with Joy Lobo's suic!de scene https://t.co/AmiRz8IOSO pic.twitter.com/ldOf6yMjpm — pri🦉 (@rainandwinters) April 3, 2023

9. That moment when Saamiya realises Zaara spent her entire life in Veer’s homeland, fulfilling his dream in Veer-Zaara

This HAS to be the one for me. Samiya visiting Veer's village, only to find out how Zaara lives there now. Dedicating her entire life to his dream and his dream alone. The scene didn't just shake me up, it broke me. https://t.co/8FVaRJCfhr pic.twitter.com/gUMxm5hCFm — Viraj Kapoor (@virajkapoor_) April 3, 2023

10. Meghna’s ramp-walking scenes after learning Shonali has passed away in Fashion

Fashion was epic movie .But this part is my most favorite,she made lot of mistakes in past ,got depressed and then came back strong despite loosing every thing and giving this performance when she lost shonali.Its was like rising from ashes. https://t.co/l8QoANmDV0 pic.twitter.com/JQDCggZbZS — crypticwoman (@crypticspecesis) April 3, 2023

11. That poetic ending of Rockstar with Jordan’s vision of Heer smiling and walking towards him during his concert, which implied her passing

THIS SCENE… LOCKED FOREVER IN MY HEART :') https://t.co/n0FqfaDW4z pic.twitter.com/g1jBFztFKS — Shirin Sharma (@highonsaudade) April 3, 2023

12. Aman expressing his own while pretending to read Rohit’s diary in Kal Ho Naa Ho

13. That diamond robbery scene from Dhoom 2

14. The climax sequence of Kahaani when we learned that Vidya Bagchi wasn’t really pregnant

Milan Damji has overpowered Vidya & kicked her pregnant belly. She falls to the ground, groaning in agony



*The audience is horrified*



Vidya looks up, reaches for, and removes her prosthetic pregnant belly and smacks Milan in the face



*Jaws have dropped*#Kahaani #VidyaBalan https://t.co/bNDakyYop6 pic.twitter.com/ywmQPu5P1T — PrayRona (@PrayRona_) April 4, 2023

15. When Devdas lifts Paro’s palanquin ( doli) in Devdas

i remember when i watched devdas first time, this was the moment which literally shook the earth beneath me when devdas lifted the doli of his beloved paro pic.twitter.com/oaVZ56IYa4 https://t.co/K1CgFRkBLa — M. (@moodydamsel_) April 3, 2023

Which scene got to you the most?

You can find the link to Ankur Pathak’s thread here.