Maine ek baar jo commitment kardi toh kuch na kuch fun content to zaroor milega. And Bigg Boss, the wholesome reality TV show, has helped me churn out a brand-new content. With this, we are giving sort of a tribute to superstar Salman Khan, who is hosting the show.

We imagined a crossover of Bigg Boss 16 contestants with Salman Khan-starrers based on their personalities in the house.

If these 10 BB contestants were a Salman Khan movie, here’s what they would be titled:

1. Abdu Rozik- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Abdu Rozik interacting with Salman Khan and housemates. Image credits: India TV

Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik is the cutest contestant in the house. Not just other housemates enjoy Abdu’s presence, Salman also share a great equation with him. And Abdu will make soon a cameo in Salman’s upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Doesn’t the title fits perfectly on him?

2. Archana Gautam- Dabangg

Archana Gautam fighting with Gori Nagori. Image credits: Telly Updates

Raise your hand if whenever you watch Archana Gautam indulging in tiffs with other contestants in the house, you imagine her giving Dabangg vibes. She is fearless like Chulbul Pandey and we are only waiting her to say: Hum tum mein itne chhed karenge…

3. Nimrit Kaur- Garv: Pride & Honour

Nimrit Kaur was the first captain of Bigg Boss 16. Image credits: IANS

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who was chosen as the first captain this season, gives us boss lady vibes. Her leadership skills and lawyer background say it all. Nimrit’s active captaincy was well-received by fans and we totally loved her stint as a lawyer in BB adaalat. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress gives all the reasons to make us feel proud.

4. Shalin Bhanot- Wanted

Shalin Bhanot is fond of chicken. Image credits: Twitter

Shalin Bhanot‘s obsession with chicken in the house is the highlight of this season and we imagine him turning into Radhe of Wanted soon. Ek baar aur jo kisi ne meri chicken diet ka mazak udaaya toh main apne aap ki bhi nahin sununga.

5. Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary- Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

Priyanka and Ankit have worked together in Udaariyaan. Image credits: Free Press Journal

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is head-over-heels in love with her BB housemate and Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta. Priyanka doesn’t shy away in expressing her feelings for Ankit and has been supporting him throughout. Priyanka must be thinking in her head: ab toh batade…Hum Aapke Hain Koun?

6. Ankit Gupta- Tubelight

Ankit and Priyanka confessing their feelings. Image credits: TOI

Let’s skip latest episodes and analyse Ankit Gupta‘s contribution in initial days. When it comes to love, Ankit is the Tubelight in the house. Priyanka keeps pouring her heart out for him. However, Ankit had friendzoned his co-star in the beginning until the actor realised later that he is attached to her.

7. Gautam Vig- Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

Gautam Vig standing with Soundarya Sharma in BB adaalat. Image credits: COLORS

Contrary to that, Gautam Vig takes stand for love in front of everyone. Gautam defending his relationship with Soundarya Sharma in BB adaalat is proof of it. He doesn’t care what other contestants think about them and seems to be practicing Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya-kinda love.

8. Soundarya Sharma- Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Soundarya has a great equation with Gautam. Image credits: Twitter

Soundarya Sharma is totally supporting Gautam Vig and standing like a strong pillar for him in the entire ‘fake feelings’ hullaballoo. Like Gautam, she also defended their relationship in adaalat. Soundarya has been giving Hum Saath-Saath Hain vibes as far as her equation with Gautam is concerned.

9. Tina Datta- Maine Pyar Kiya

Tina Datta dancing with Shalin Bhanot. Image credits: Filmibeat

Tina Datta has been getting closer to her co-contestant, Shalin Bhanot. Tina keeps blushing in romantic moments with him and that latest kiss made it obvious that she is sinking in love. We wonder if Tina would want to send letters to Shalin via pigeon after the show or is it just till the season is up?

10. Sumbul Touqeer- Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Sumbul Touqeer hanging out with Shalin Bhanot. Image credits: ABP

Sumbul Touqueer had been crushing hard over her co-contestant, Shalin Bhanot in earlier episodes. Shalin too spent alone time with her. However, later, Shalin broke Sumbul’s heart and we believe her it must have shouted out loud: Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya… Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya…

Which crossover did you like the most?

Bigg Boss 16 is currently being premiered on Voot Select and Colors TV.

