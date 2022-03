The Batman is in the theatres. And so if you have seen the film, please scroll down. I hope you enjoy yourself. And if you haven't seen the film, you can still scroll down, you probably won't get a lot of the references but it will be funny, I promise!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

I hope you had as much fun going through these as I had, making them. For real, I swear!