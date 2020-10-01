If You Ace This 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Quiz, Aapka Gokuldham Society Mein Swagat Hai!

Do you begin your day by saying "hey ma, mataji"? Do you believe there is no group more mischievous than Tapu Sena? Are you confident that Popatlal may soon be declared the nation's most eligible bachelor?

via makeagif

If you answered yes to all the above questions, then take this quiz already:

1. Let's start off easy, who all are part of Tapu Sena? via Telly Chakkar Tapu, Sonu, Goli, Gogi, and Pinku. Tapu, Gogo, and Pinki. Tapu akela hi puri sena hai Ross and Will Colbert

2. What is Jethalal's father, Bapu ji's, real name? via TOI Champak Sharma Gada Natwarlal Prabhashankar Udhaiwala Champaklal Jayantilal Gada Jayantilal Giridharlal Gada

3. Most evenings, the group gets together at a shop to discuss everything under the sun. What is the name of the shop? via Zoom TV Entertainment Abdul Miyan's Store Aao-Khao store. All-In-One General Store General Store

4. What is the name of the company where Popatlal works as a reporter? via Koi Moi Express Mail Toofan Mail Aandhi Express Toofan Express

5. Complete this line from the title song of the show: Problem toh hai sabke saath Bas ___ ki hai baat Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah

via Amar Ujala suljhane nazariye bhulane dekhne

6. Name the character in the following image: via SonyLiv Toofan Krishnan Iyer Sundar Champaklal

7. Other than being the society's secretary and a teacher, what is Bhide's side job? via Filmibeat He is an electrician. He delivers the pickles and papad that his wife makes. He is a carpenter How does he even have the time to do a third job?

8. On which street is the Gokuldham society located? via ebiopic Powder gali, Goregaon East. Lower Parel TM Street, Andheri West Yeh toh na ho paega.

9. What is the name of the bhojnalaya where Bagha and Natu Kaka have food? via Twitter Gujarati Bhojnalya Padmini Bhojnalaya Savarna Bhojnalaya Padmavati Bhojnalaya

10. What is Krishnan Iyer's profession? via India TV News Reporter Scientist Teacher Electrician

11. Who among the following is not a member of Gokuldham society? via Filmibeat Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide Roshan Singh Sodhi Tulsidas Parekh Hansraj Hathi