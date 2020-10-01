Categories

If You Ace This 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Quiz, Aapka Gokuldham Society Mein Swagat Hai!

Srishti Magan

Do you begin your day by saying "hey ma, mataji"? Do you believe there is no group more mischievous than Tapu Sena? Are you confident that Popatlal may soon be declared the nation's most eligible bachelor?

via makeagif

If you answered yes to all the above questions, then take this quiz already:

1. Let's start off easy, who all are part of Tapu Sena?

2. What is Jethalal's father, Bapu ji's, real name?

via TOI

3. Most evenings, the group gets together at a shop to discuss everything under the sun. What is the name of the shop?

4. What is the name of the company where Popatlal works as a reporter?

5. Complete this line from the title song of the show: 
Problem toh hai sabke saath 
Bas ___ ki hai baat 
Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah

6. Name the character in the following image: 

7. Other than being the society's secretary and a teacher, what is Bhide's side job?

8. On which street is the Gokuldham society located? 

9. What is the name of the bhojnalaya where Bagha and Natu Kaka have food?

10. What is Krishnan Iyer's profession?

11. Who among the following is not a member of Gokuldham society?

12. Which of the following shows had a crossover with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Are you ready to be a part of Gokuldham society?

Result

