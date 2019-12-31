Planning to stay in this new year and drink the night away? Well, we've made a list of the perfect companions that'll keep you company through the night.

How have you not watched this yet? Not only is Henry Cavill drop-dead gorgeous, but the show has a powerful storyline that'll have you hooked through the night.

This Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston starrer is an easy watch that's the perfect way to relax in bed with a warm glass of mulled wine.

Looking for something to give you an existential crisis? This series based on the life of the serial killer Ted Bundy will leave you with goosebumps.

This dysfunctional superhero family is a great way to bring in the new year if you're up for a binge-worthy series.

It's fun, quirky and will make you laugh. Watch Sex Education if you're looking for a light-hearted Netflix series.

Traumatize yourself into 2020 with the documentary that follows the internet's biggest serial killer.

A narcissistic art dealer and a bunch of haunted paintings are out there to fix the art world and scare the living daylights out of you. Enjoy.

Why not begin 2020 with Noah Centineo's gorgeous smile? The Perfect Date will have you feeling all things mushy.

Why not watch an Indian drama that'll make yours seem like a drop in the ocean?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was basically the Queen of 2019 so let's celebrate the end of it with this amazing show.

Each episode gives you a different perspective of love as you sit with a tub of ice cream and enjoy the beginning of a new year.

Get. Set. Go.