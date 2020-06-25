Tired of watching reruns of Bigg Boss because you're craving drama in lockdown? Fret not, we have a list of shows which are equally, if not more dramatic than Pooja.

1. Love Is Blind

In this dating reality television, a group of 30 men and women try to find love within 10 days. The catch? They don't get to see each other until they decide who they want to marry.

2. Too Hot To Handle

10 singles are asked to remain celibate, find love and win $100,000, all in four weeks on a sexy island where they can't seem to keep their hands off each other.

3. Queer Eye

The Fab Five give makeovers and transform lives of those in need in this pure and binge-able TV show.

4. Keeping Up With the Kardashians

KUWTK is finally on Netflix and if you haven't caught up with the Kardashian drama yet then you're definitely missing out on some quality drama.

5. The Circle

In this show, contestants live in the same building but in different apartments, set up fake dating profiles and try to catfish each other. They never meet each other through the show, rate each other's social media profiles and eliminate till there is just one person left, the winner who takes $100,000 home.

6. Dating Around

In each episode of this show, a single goes on five dates and needs to pick one person at the end of the episode who he / she would like to see again. The goal is to just find love.

7. The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills / New York / Atlanta

Cameras follow affluent women known for their extravagant lifestyles in this series. From Beverly Hills to New York and Atlanta, the show has successful and equally dramatic versions from different parts of USA.

8. Terrace House

Three men and three women are asked to live together in a beautiful house and try forming lasting relationships. This Japanese reality show has a bunch of seasons, each set up in a different house.

9. Married To Medicine

The show follows a group of elite socialites who are either doctors or are married to doctors, navigating through a lot of drama.

10. Below Deck

The show follows a group of people who work aboard yachts that measure well over 100 feet long and are rented by some of the most demanding rich and famous clients.

11. Back With The Ex

In this Australian reality show, four singles reconnect with their exes and attempt to fix their broken relationships. But sometimes the past is better left untouched.

12. Selling Sunset

In the show, a group of real estate agents navigate their personal and professional lives, constantly competing with each other.

13. What The Love! With Karan Johar

With the help of celebrity guests and makeover specialists, filmmaker Karan Johar helps 6 singles find love.

14. Ainori: Love Wagon

On a little pink bus, 7 men and women begin a journey around the world and hope to back to Japan as couples.

15. Made In Mexico

The show gives a peek into the lives of Mexican socialites who will do anything to protect their ranking as the untouchables.

Get ready for some guilt-free binging.