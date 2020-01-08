Already done watching the fifth season of Rick & Morty? Here are 15 other animated comedies that you can watch if you loved pickle Rick.

This story of a humanoid horse moping around in self-loathing with a truck-load of snarky remarks makes for some good light-hearted comedy.

A group of teenagers are going through puberty and what's making this journey really tough is the fact that their inner 'puberty' is an actual monster who won't stop its inner monologue.

Four schoolgoing boys navigate through their lives in South Park with a good heart and a truckload of swearwords.

This show has it all - an FBI agent, his partner, his niece and her cowardly dog who are investigating supernatural occurrences in their nieghbourhood.

International spy Sterling Archer and his coworkers fight off the bad guys all while being extremely dysfunctional.

A pizza delivery guy gets accidentally frozen for 1000 years and when he wakes up, the only people he has to rely on are Capt. Leela, accountant Hermes, intern Amy, and the obnoxious robot Bender.

Peter Griffin and his family, which includes a smart-ass dog and an intelligent baby go on a string of hilarious adventures.

The Smith family has an alien and a goldfish that helps them save America alongside the CIA.

Daria is an anti-social teen who wants nothing more than to disappear into the background at her high school. Her sarcastic monologues make her an interesting character to watch.

This show is set in Bob's Burgers, a restaurant owned by the Belcher family and is constantly in danger of going out of business.

The most popular adult cartoon series out there, this show is about Homer Simpson and his family that is constantly running into problems.

This fantasy show is set in a crumbling medieval kingdom called Dreamland and revolves around an alcoholic princess Bean, her elf Elfo and personal demon Luci.

An astronaut named Gary meets an adorable planet-destroying alien called mooncake who is wanted by the sinister Lord commander.

Set in the 1970s, this show follows the life of Frank Murphy who works at an airport and is frustrated with his life. His profanity-filled rants make this show a must watch.

In this show, Robert Freeman tries to live a peaceful life but is instead stuck with his grandchildren - 10-year-old revolutionary Huey and 8-year-old Riley whose life is dedicated to rap.

How many have you watched yet?