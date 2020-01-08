Already done watching the fifth season of Rick & Morty? Here are 15 other animated comedies that you can watch if you loved pickle Rick.

1. BoJack Horseman

This story of a humanoid horse moping around in self-loathing with a truck-load of snarky remarks makes for some good light-hearted comedy. 

BoJack Horseman
Source: Vox

2. Big Mouth

A group of teenagers are going through puberty and what's making this journey really tough is the fact that their inner 'puberty' is an actual monster who won't stop its inner monologue. 

big mouth
Source: Time

3. South Park

Four schoolgoing boys navigate through their lives in South Park with a good heart and a truckload of swearwords. 

South Park
Source: Broadcasting & Cable

4. Hot Streets

This show has it all - an FBI agent, his partner, his niece and her cowardly dog who are investigating supernatural occurrences in their nieghbourhood.

hot streets
Source: Collider

5. Archer

International spy Sterling Archer and his coworkers fight off the bad guys all while being extremely dysfunctional. 

archer netflix
Source: Geek Tyrant

6. Futurama

A pizza delivery guy gets accidentally frozen for 1000 years and when he wakes up, the only people he has to rely on are Capt. Leela, accountant Hermes, intern Amy, and the obnoxious robot Bender. 

Futurama
Source: CNN

7. Family Guy

Peter Griffin and his family, which includes a smart-ass dog and an intelligent baby go on a string of hilarious adventures. 

family guy
Source: Joe

8. American Dad!

The Smith family has an alien and a goldfish that helps them save America alongside the CIA. 

american dad
Source: Den of geek

9. Daria

Daria is an anti-social teen who wants nothing more than to disappear into the background at her high school. Her sarcastic monologues make her an interesting character to watch. 

daria
Source: Observer

10. Bob's Burgers

This show is set in Bob's Burgers, a restaurant owned by the Belcher family and is constantly in danger of going out of business. 

bobs burgers
Source: Man Repeller

11. The Simpsons

The most popular adult cartoon series out there, this show is about Homer Simpson and his family that is constantly running into problems. 

simpsons
Source: Indiewire

12. Disenchantment

This fantasy show is set in a crumbling medieval kingdom called Dreamland and revolves around an alcoholic princess Bean, her elf Elfo and personal demon Luci.

disenchantment
Source: Engadget

13. Final Space

An astronaut named Gary meets an adorable planet-destroying alien called mooncake who is wanted by the sinister Lord commander. 

final space
Source: Metro

14. F Is For Family 

Set in the 1970s, this show follows the life of Frank Murphy who works at an airport and is frustrated with his life. His profanity-filled rants make this show a must watch. 

f for family
Source: Netflix

15. The Boondocks

In this show, Robert Freeman tries to live a peaceful life but is instead stuck with his grandchildren - 10-year-old revolutionary Huey and 8-year-old Riley whose life is dedicated to rap. 

The Boondocks
Source: Engadget

How many have you watched yet? 