Netflix's Delhi Crime is undoubtedly one of the best web series out there. But if you're already done binge-watching the show and need another crime thriller to latch on to, here are some of our favourites you can't miss:

1. The Raikar Case

When the young son of an affluent family is found dead and it can't be ruled out as suicide - every member of the family becomes a suspect.





Watch it on Voot Select.

2. Criminal Justice

Based on the British series, Criminal Justice, this show tells the the dilemma of a cab driver who wakes up to find his one-night stand dead.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.



3. The Spy

Starring Sacha Baron Cohen in the lead role, this Israeli mini-series is inspired by real-life events of a spy and is set in the 1967 Six-Day War between Israel and Syria.





Watch it on Netflix.



4. Asur

Starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti in lead roles, the show follows two detectives who find themselves caught up in a string of serial killings.





Watch it on Voot Select.

5. Extracurricular

This K-drama isn't for the faint hearted as it tells the story of a genius high-school student who turns to a life of crime to pay for college.





Watch it on Netflix.

6. Mindhunter

This psychological crime thriller is based on the true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. It tells the journey of two detectives and a psychologist who operate FBI's Behavioral Science Unit.





Watch it on Netflix.

7. Unbelievable

This mini-series about a teen who shares her account of rape and two female detectives who follow her trail - is chilling and will leave you shaken.





Watch it on Netflix.

8. Criminal

The show has four series - Criminal: France, Criminal: Germany, Criminal: Spain, and Criminal: UK. This psychological drama is set in interrogation rooms where detectives try to break criminals.





Watch it on Netflix.

9. Bodyguard

A 6-episode series stars Richard Madden, as a volatile war veteran who's assigned to protect the Home Secretary even though they have their differences.





Watch it on Netflix.

10. Collateral

This British series follows a detective who finds that a seemingly random murder might have connections to a larger syndicate and refuses to give up.





Watch it on Netflix.

11. Flesh

This gory crime thriller stars Swara Bhaskar as a cop who uncovers a human trafficking ring after a 16-year-old gets kidnapped.





Watch it on ErosNow.

12. Your Honor

Starring Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role, this web series follows a judge who has to sacrifice the law to save his son after a hit and run case gets him involved with a gangster.





Watch it on SonyLIV.

How many of these shows have you watched?