Samantha Akkineni has won hearts with her portrayal of Rajyalakshmi Sekaran aka Raji in Family Man 2. The actor's web series debut has already set her apart and we can't help but look back at her phenomenal performances in cinema over the years.





If you are looking to watch more of Samantha, here is where you should start:

1. Super Deluxe

Samantha played the role of Vaembu, a woman who has an extra marital affair, in this Tamil film featuring four different stories.





Watch it on Netflix.

2. Oh! Baby

This Telugu film about a woman in her 70s who magically finds herself in the body of her 24-year-old self, is a fun, light-watch that'll leave you feeling warm and fuzzy.





Watch it on Netflix.



3. U Turn

Samantha plays the role of a crime journalist in this thriller that was filmed simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages. One of her best performances, the film unfolds the mystery behind the death of motorists on a particular highway.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Theri

This action packed film about a baker who was once a cop - played by Vijay, casts Samantha in a small yet prominent role.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Majili

One of the finest examples of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's on-screen chemistry that we love, Majili tells the story of a husband and wife as they slowly fall in love with each other - despite his rather disturbing past.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Ye Maaya Chesave

Another one of Naga and Samantha's romances, and her debut film, Ye Maaya Chesave is one of those iconic love stories that stay with you years later.





Watch it on Sony LIV.

7. Jaanu

A remake of the Tamil film '96, this Telugu language romance film centres around the life of former students from the batch of 2004, as they meet again - fifteen years after their graduation.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

How many of these have you watched?