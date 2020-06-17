Axone on Netflix has become one of our favourite films of the year. The movie is light-hearted and yet manages to get the idea of discrimination against North Easterners.

The cast of Axone won our hearts with their brilliant performances. Here are other films and shows of the cast that you can watch if you loved them in the movie.

1. Sayani Gupta

She made her debut back in 2012 with Second Marriage Dot Com but has since been a part of some popular films like Margarita with a Straw, Parched, Jolly LLB 2 and Article 15. She was also a part of the web series, Inside Edge and Four More Shots Please! Her strong screen presence and interesting choice of films has constantly set her apart.

2. Lin Laishram

She made her Bollywood debut with a cameo in Om Shanti Om and then went on to appear in films like Mary Kom, Umrika and Rangoon.

3. Tenzin Dalha

The actor made his debut in the movie Margarita With A Straw and was also seen in the Netflix film, Guilty. Tenzin will next be seen in the musical 99 Songs.

4. Merenla Imsong

This stand-up comedian rose to fame when her YouTube video called Presumptuous chinky assumes the North Indian way went viral. She still makes hilarious YouTube clips and has even been a part of various short films. She made her film debut with the 2019 movie Shuruaat Ka Twist.

5. Rohan Joshi

Rohan made his Bollywood debut with Mantra, which was also directed by Nicholas Kharkongor. He then went on to star in films like Mission Mangal and the web-series, Mentalhood.

Axone took something as simple as cooking a traditional Naga dish and turned it into a metaphor for discrimination. And these actors made us fall in love with the honest characters they portrayed so perfectly.