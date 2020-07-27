It's a difficult time when our favourite shows come to an end or as a matter of fact, remain on break for unprecedented periods of time. (Fuck you, COVID-19). So, in order to fill that void, we decided to make a list of others shows that you might want to binge on, keeping your fave shows in mind.

1. If you liked watching Fleabag, you should also watch Crashing.

Crashing doesn't have a lot of similarities with Fleabag, except for the genre and that the awesome Phoebe Waller-Bridge is in it.

The story revolves around 6 twenty-something-year-olds who live in a massive, disused hospital as property guardians. If that sounds weird, that's because it is. And it only gets weirder from here.

2. If you liked watching Breaking Bad, you should also watch Ozark.

This is not even an exaggeration. Ozark is a slow burner and extremely binge-watch worthy. The story is about Marty Byrde, and his family, who have to leave Chicago and run to the Ozarks in order to launder money for a drug lord or die. Watch the Byrdes try and adapt to the wilderness of the lakes and find their way around hillbillies and local mafia in order to survive.

3. If you liked watching Sherlock, you should also watch Patrick Melrose.

Patrick Melrose is a five-part limited series based on the semi-autobiographical novels by Edward St. Aubyn. The titular character is a man from a very privileged yet traumatic childhood in the 1980s. Eventually, Patrick's childhood led him down a path into addiction and severe substance abuse in New York.

Oh, and Patrick Melrose is played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

4. If you liked watching Monty Python and/or Vikings, you should also watch Norsemen.

All those great shows about the Vikings being such brave and powerful warriors have been made by the British or the Americans. But Norsemen is what happens when the Vikings make a show about themselves. Norsemen is the unholy trinity of Monty Python and every period drama ever made.

The characters are likeable and even though they live in the early 800s, they have a lot more in common with us than either of us would like.

5. If you liked watching Spartacus, you should watch Rome.

Spartacus might be an old show but a lot of us watched it when we were kids. Although thinking about it, we shouldn't have been watching it when we were kids! That being said, it was a great show.

Now, Rome doesn't only take us back to the arenas of sand and blood, it shows the fall of the Roman republic and the rise of an empire that is still talked about to this day.

6. If you liked watching Broadchurch, you should also watch The Fall.

Both are procedural cop shows with an impressive British cast. But that's where the similarities end. The Fall is about a cop sent to Northern Ireland to catch a serial killer. The cat and mouse chase that follows will not only keep you at the edge of your seats, it will also keep you awake at night.

7. If you liked watching Narcos, you should also watch El Chapo.

If you've watched Narcos: Mexico, you know a bit about Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. This show, however takes you further back in time and shows you this journey to becoming one of the most notorious drug kingpins in the world.

8. If you liked watching Game of Thrones, you should also watch Rise of Empires: Ottoman.

Mind you, since the Rise of Empires series is based on real events, there will be no dragons here. But you're mistaken if you think that makes it boring. The politics and the countless wars alone will be enough to get you hooked to this show.

9. If you liked watching The Sopranos, you should also watch Fargo.

You'll be excused if you don't know much about The Sopranos, due to it being an old show. But those of us who watched, simply cannot get over the damn show.

But there has been a series that has long existed to fill that void. Fargo is as mafia as mafia gets. Just Google Fargo. Now even the show. Just Google the town and you'll know what I am talking about.

10. If you liked watching Dark, you should watch The Travellers.

Since time travel is the flavour of town following Dark, let's stick with the concept for a bit.

Hundreds of years in the future, the last surviving humans discover a way of sending consciousness back through time, directly into people in the 21st century and assume the lives of random people in order to change events and stop the planet for going into a terrible future.

11. If you liked watching Stranger Things, you should watch Misfits.

The next season of Stranger Things is going to take a while to release. In the meantime, you can start watching Misfits.

Five juvenile offenders with nothing in common get hit by a freak electrical storm that gives them certain superpowers, powers related to them or their personalities somehow. It's a little childish, much like Stranger Things and but it's also British. So there's that!

12. If you liked watching The Haunting of Hill House you should watch Castle Rock.

First things first - did you guys know that a Stephen King multiverse is in the making? Well, it apparently is and this is another chip in the block, so to speak. The show has all of the classic elements from King;s books and will scare the life out of you.

An anonymous phone call lures death-row attorney Henry Deaver back to Castle Rock. He is unsettled by his hometown, but returns to help a sinister, mostly mute man being kept in a cage underneath Shawshank.

So, get on with it then. Chop chop!