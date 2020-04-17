Season 4 of Money Heist ended with a fair share of tears, a heart full of expectations, and a desire to never leave the Professor's world.

Which makes this the perfect time to watch Netflix's documentary on the show, Money Heist: The Phenomenon.

From the efforts it took to make money fall from the sky (it ain't easy) to creating a second heist while keeping people's expectations in mind, the documentary delves into the world behind the robberies.

Money Heist was first aired on Spanish TV channel Antena 3 in May 2017. While it had a great TV premiere, the series was eventually cancelled due to low ratings.

And that's when Netflix, very literally, breathed life into the show. It acquired parts 1 and 2, and with the success it received, worked on developing parts 3 and 4.

Becoming Netflix's most-watched non-English series comes with its own set of challenges and expectations - something the documentary explores in detail, along with interviews with the main cast.

But, if you haven't seen the latest season then be prepared for spoilers. And if you've already seen the show, then be prepared to shed tears again, as actors who left the show recount their last day on the set.

To say Netflix's Money Heist is a rage would actually be an understatement. It has an Emmy under its belt, it became Netflix's most-watched show in 2019, and has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb. And this documentary proves to be the perfect dose of fun and facts.

