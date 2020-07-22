Sima Taparia is Netflix's latest find with her immensely popular show, Indian Matchmaking which has become the talk of the town, prompting a sub-culture of memes we can't get enough of. However, you'd be surprised to know that this isn't the matchmaker's first stint in front of the camera.

Back in 2017, Sima was part of the award-winning documentary, A Suitable Girl, directed by Sarita Khurana and Smriti Mundhra.

The documentary centres around the lives of three women, one of whom is Sima's daughter, Ritu, as they try to find the balance between their work and wanting to get married. Stuck between the complex modernity and traditions of India, the documentary tells the story of these women over four years as they struggle with their families, the idea of marriage, and their culture.

If you're currently re-watching Smriti Mundhra's Netflix show, Indian Matchmaking then we'd highly recommend you go back to her documentary from 2017. Though not as scripted as Indian Matchmaking often seems, A Suitable Girl does give an honest take on the twisted world of arranged marriages and the roles that women are often forced to undertake in an Indian society post getting hitched.

Judged for their looks, constantly expected to fit into the mould that society holds sacred, A Suitable Girl is a thought-provoking documentary on the skewed arranged marriage scene in India. You can catch the one and a half hour documentary on Netflix if you're looking for a no-frills and honest mid-week watch.