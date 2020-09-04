The Ultimate 'Gunda' Quiz: Only True Fans Of Bulla Will Score ‘Fulla’

Gunda is the greatest cult-classic that Bollywood ever made. Why else would it have re-released two decades after its original release? So now it's time to see how much of the film you actually remember:

1. Who among the following is not a character from the film? Ibu Hatela Lucky Chikna Geeta Dorjee Lhatoo

2. What is Shankar's profession? Teacher Coolie Policeman Disco Dancer

3. What does Shankar from Gunda have in common with Ross from F.R.I.E.N.D.S? Kuch nahi. They were both fond of dinosaurs. Both of them had pet monkeys. They're both teachers.

4. Which of the following is not a dialogue from the film? "Mama banne bole kallu ban jaunga, tu chahe toh tera pallu ban jaunga" "Main hoon jurm se nafrat karne waala, sharifon ke liye jyoti, gundon ke liye jwala" "Kasam khakar aagaya hai inteqam ka yeh angara, bajaunga aaj teri maut ka nagada" "Itihaas badalne waale ka naam, kabhi itihaas mein nahin hota hai"

5. Who is Lambu Aata hired to assassinate? Bulla Shankar Gulshan Bachubhai Bhigona

6. How many times does Shankar punch Ibu Hatela, to bury him to his neck in the graveyard? 4 2 1 Wait, who is Ibu Hatela again?

7. In the final fight between Bulla and Shankar, what vehicles are Bulla's henchmen riding? Jeeps Cycles Bikes Auto-rickshaws

8. What does Shankar use to kill Bulla's henchmen in the final, climactic fight? His bare hands Rocket-propelled grenade launcher Machine Gun A knife

9. Which of the following fact about the film is false? Bulla throws a baby in the air, who Shankar catches. The film was shot without a script. The film was re-released in 2018. Mithun Chakraborty wrote the dialogues of the film.

10. Pick the correct sequence in which the baby is 'thrown' during the final battle sequence? Bulla-Shankar-Tinku Shankar-Tinku-Bulla Who gets a baby in the middle of a fight? Bulla-Shankar-Chuttiya

11. Why does Gulshan marry Geeta? He loves her. Shaadi ki umr ho gai thi It's Bulla's scheme By this time, I'd stopped watching.