Take This 'Mirzapur' Quiz To Refresh Your Memory. Kyunki Ab Maza Aa Raha Hai

After delivering one of the most shocking season finales, Mirzapur left us waiting just like Kaleen Bhaiya left Beena! But now that our wait is finally going to be over, how about taking this quiz and recapping the epic first season?

1. Munna bhaiya accidentally shoots someone, after firing a gun in a wedding. Who does he hit? via Prime Video The groom The groom's father The bride Guddu Bhaiya

2. What is Guddu bhaiya's father's profession? Doctor Businessman Lawyer Priest

3. Who does Kaleen Bhaiya say this dialogue to, "Vishudh chutiya ladke ho tum." via YouTube Bablu Bhaiya Munna Bhaiya Guddu Bhaiya Maqbool Khan

4. Who is this guy? via YouTube Vinay "Bablu" Pandit Bh**diwale Chacha Govind Pandit Phoolchand Tripathi

5. Which of the following is not an episode title? via YouTube Bhaukaal Dhamaka Virginity Tandav

6. How many times have people been slapped in the show? via YouTube 17 10 20 16

7. What competition does Guddu Bhaiya participate in? via YouTubr Mr. India Mr. Purvanchal Mr. Mirzapur Arey yeh kya puch lia.

8. Who discovered Beena and Raja's affair? via YouTube Akhandanand Tripathi Satyanand Tripathi No one Bablu

9. Who stands against Munna in the college elections? Golu Govind Bablu Koi bhi nahi.

10. What does Lala supply Kaleen Bhaiya with? via India Today Ammunition Liquor Arey, Lala toh koi nahi tha show mein. Opium

11. Munna plans his own father's murder. Who is his co-conspirator? via Tribune Bablu No one. He plans the murder himself. Beena Compounder