If You Score More Than 5 In This 'Cocktail' Quiz Then You Deserve A 'Daru Desi'

I remember when Cocktail came out back in the day. Almost everyone I knew had gone to the theatres to watch it. The songs, and the clothes became a 'thing' for a long time. It was overall a fun watch.

Now that so many years have passed, let's put our love for the movie to test and see how much we remember it.

1. What's Gautam's nickname in the movie? via Glamsham Putlo Gutlu Vicky Chintu

2. Where does Meera meet Veronica in London? via Peepypeeps At a pub At the airport In the bathroom of a departmental store At a flea market

3. Before Saif Ali Khan, who was offered the role of Gautam? via Pinterest Imran Khan Ranveer Singh Bobby Deol Varun Dhawan

4. How many times is the word 'sippin' used in the song Main Sharabi? via Filmfare 5 6 8 10

5. How does Veronica's estranged dad send her money every month? via Filmfare Through UPI yaar of course Cheque hi chalta hai bhai IMPS please Cash hi tha shayad

6. After Meera returns to Kunal, what does he cook for her for breakfast? via Bollywood Hungama Upma Omelette Aloo paratha English breakfast, duh.

7. After leaving her husband and London, where does Meera go? via Twitter She goes back to Delhi Wait, she actually goes back to Lucknow. She doesn't go anywere yaar, this is a trick question. She goes to Mumbai to start her own venture.

8. Complete this dialogue said by Gautam. "Kya aap believe karte hai love at first sight mein ya..... via News18 "ya main dobaara dance karu?" "ya main phirse apna naam batao?" "ya main dobaara ghoomke aao?" "ya main phirse flirt karu?"

9. Who plays the role of Meera's husband? via India Today Ranbir Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra Randeep Hooda Shahid Kapoor

10. Who accompanies Gautam's mother to pay him a surprise visit? via Pinterest His uncle His father His father's friend His old neighbour

11. What's Gautam's mother's name in the movie? via IMDb Sangeeta Kavita Sushmita Leena