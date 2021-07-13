If You Score More Than 5 In This 'Cocktail' Quiz Then You Deserve A 'Daru Desi'

I remember when Cocktail came out back in the day. Almost everyone I knew had gone to the theatres to watch it. The songs, and the clothes became a 'thing' for a long time. It was overall a fun watch.
Now that so many years have passed, let's put our love for the movie to test and see how much we remember it.
1. What's Gautam's nickname in the movie?
via Glamsham
2. Where does Meera meet Veronica in London?
via Peepypeeps
3. Before Saif Ali Khan, who was offered the role of Gautam?
via Pinterest
4. How many times is the word 'sippin' used in the song Main Sharabi?
via Filmfare
5. How does Veronica's estranged dad send her money every month?
via Filmfare
6. After Meera returns to Kunal, what does he cook for her for breakfast?
7. After leaving her husband and London, where does Meera go?
via Twitter
8. Complete this dialogue said by Gautam. "Kya aap believe karte hai love at first sight mein ya.....
via News18
9. Who plays the role of Meera's husband?
via India Today
10. Who accompanies Gautam's mother to pay him a surprise visit?
via Pinterest
11. What's Gautam's mother's name in the movie?
via IMDb
12. Meera, Gautam, and Veronica are dancing on a song when Gautam's mother walks in. What's the song?
via Baradwaj Rangan
So, how well do you know your 'cocktail?'
Result