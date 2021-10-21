If You Score More Than 5 In This Ultimate GK Quiz, You Might Just Be Ready For KBC

If you are someone who has random tidbits of knowledge stored somewhere in your mind, and if you read news articles as often as you scroll through Instagram, then you might just ace this G.K quiz:

1. What is the full form of the NDPS Act? via legaleraonline Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Narcotics Drugs and Psychology Substances Act Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic System Act Narcotics Drugs and Possession (of) Substances Act

2. Which of the following Covid vaccine is not available in India? via Financial Express Covishield Sputnik V Pfizer Covaxin

3. Which of the following is India's first UNESCO World Heritage City? via Devex Varanasi Ahmedabad Hampi Ujjain

4. How much does the Apple Polishing Cloth cost? via macrumors ₹1,000 ₹2,000 ₹1,900 ₹1,500

5. Who, among the following, dies in Avengers: Endgame? via Hotstar Spider Man Iron Man Captain America Ant Man

6. The following image of a fan at a cricket match went viral and became a meme. Which two countries were playing when this image was taken? via Know Your Meme India and Pakistan Australia and Pakistan India and Australia Pakistan and Sri Lanka

7. Which of the following food item is not native to India? via scopeblog Potato Ginger Brinjal Cauliflower

8. Who was the first Indian to win an Oscar? via The Guardian A. R. Rahman Bhanu Athaiya Pandit Ravi Shankar Satyajit Ray

9. In which year did the Indian Supreme Court strike down the draconian Section 377 that criminalized same-sex relationships? via Deccan Herald 2017 2018 2019 2020

10. Who, among the following, is not a National Film Award winner? via Jagran Josh Saif Ali Khan Sonam Kapoor Supriya Pathak Pankaj Tripathi

11. Who composed India's National Song, Vande Matram? via India Today Bankimchandra Chatterjee Rabindranath Tagore Sarojini Naidu Bhagat Singh