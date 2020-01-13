Tired of watching Love Actually and Sweet Home Alabama over and over again? It's time to refresh your watch-list with some romantic gems from across the world. These foreign films will make you laugh, cry and feel too much, but it'll all be worth it.

Vivir Dos Veces (Live Twice, Love Once)

In this Spanish film, a retired academic teacher sets on a journey to find the lost love of his life after he learns that he has Alzheimer. With his granddaughter in tow, he'll stop at nothing.

The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch

In this German film, a young man belonging to an orthodox Jewish family has had his mother control everything in his life and he refuses to have her chose the woman he'll marry. So what happens when he finds a non-Jewish girl his mother will definitely hate?

Tune In For Love

A teenager bumps into a baker and they instantly connect, but things keep them apart for years to come. Time doesn't diminish their spark and fate helps them find each other again in this Korean movie.

The Way He Looks

Based on an award winning short film with the same cast called I Don't Want to Go Back Alone, this Brazilian film won the best film at the 64th Berlin International Film Festival. It follows the story of a blind high-school student, his best friend and Gabrielle - a boy who is making his way into his heart.

Amélie

Amélie has an active imagination and this French film follows her as she goes on a journey to fix other people's lives and maybe even find her true love.

La Vie d'Adèle (Blue Is The Warmest Colour)

Adèle is in high-school and falls in love with an older art-student, Emma. But while one lives a life out of the closet, the other can't speak about it with her family. This 2013 French film was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Love Me If You Dare

Two best friends begin a game of dare as kids and as they grow older, the stakes grow higher, till it could cost them their lives and their feelings for each other. This French film was applauded for its vivid colours and dream-like appearance.

Call Me by Your Name

Though this film released in English as well, there is something so beautiful about watching it in Italian. This Oscar-nominated movie follows the story of a young man and his love affair with his father's assistant, which is short lived but life-changing.

Never Look Away

This German movie set in the Nazi era and follows the story of a young painter as he falls in love, recovers from his childhood and finds his voice as an artist. Never Look Away was nominated at the 91st Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Fan Chan (My Girl)

This Thai film broke box-office records in 2003 and it will surely break your heart too. It follows the nostalgic relationship between two children who never get a chance to say goodbye to each other.

In the Aisles

Another German film, in this a man gets a new job at a supermarket and falls in love with his married co-worker, complications ensue as they get to know each other. In The Aisles won the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival.

After you stream these films, love will surely be in the air!