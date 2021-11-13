If You Were Born After 2000 You Can't Ace This Bollywood Quiz

Do you think you're a big Bollywood fan and know everything there is to know about the films? Well, take this quiz that we're sure you can't ace if you were born after 2000.

1. Which is a spy film starring Shah Rukh Khan? via GIPHY Baadshah Baazigar Yes Boss Darr

2. Which movie is this dialogue from "Aap purush hi nahi, mahapurush hain"? via GIPHY One 2 Ka 4 Khiladi Andaz Apna Apna Aashiqui

3. Which of these is not a real movie title? via GIPHY Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka Aar Ya Paar Ab To Aaja Saajan Mere Kitne Aadmi The

4. What's the name of the character who offers this exceptionally flawed advice, "Dosti ka ek usool hai madam, no sorry, no thank you." via GIPHY Rahul Raj Prem Aditya

5. Which of these iconic duos were not siblings in the film? via GIPHY Karan & Arjun Amar & Prem Ram & Lakhan Vicky & Prem

6. Who is Basanti not allowed to dance in front of? via GIPHY Cats Dogs Her parents Basanti can't dance.

7. Which of these films did not star Johnny Lever? Yes, he was everywhere in the 90s. via GIPHY Khoobsurat Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja Main Khiladi Tu Anari Dil

8. Which Bollywood movie is this iconic song - "Mr. Lova Lova" from? via YouTube Ishq Biwi No 1 Mann Barsaat

9. Rahul kiski dukaan hadapna chahta tha? via Zee News Ruksaar Tina Anjali Pooja