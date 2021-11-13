If You Were Born After 2000 You Can't Ace This Bollywood Quiz

Do you think you're a big Bollywood fan and know everything there is to know about the films? Well, take this quiz that we're sure you can't ace if you were born after 2000.
1. Which is a spy film starring Shah Rukh Khan?
2. Which movie is this dialogue from "Aap purush hi nahi, mahapurush hain"?
3. Which of these is not a real movie title?
4. What's the name of the character who offers this exceptionally flawed advice, "Dosti ka ek usool hai madam, no sorry, no thank you."
5. Which of these iconic duos were not siblings in the film?
6. Who is Basanti not allowed to dance in front of?
7. Which of these films did not star Johnny Lever? Yes, he was everywhere in the 90s.
8. Which Bollywood movie is this iconic song - "Mr. Lova Lova" from?
via YouTube
9. Rahul kiski dukaan hadapna chahta tha?
via Zee News
10. Last but not the least, name this actor.
via News24
Result