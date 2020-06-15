Fans & friends are mourning the loss of a fine actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. There has been an outpouring of grief where his fans are paying tribute to him and are sharing the most cherished memories of the late actor.

Amul too has released an emotional tribute to pay their respects to the late actor. This homage included a doodle which featured cartoons of the characters from his films including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sonchiriya.

The tribute also rehashed the song Ik Vaari Aa from Sushant's movie Raabta to Ik vaari phir se aa bhi jaa yaara.

Netizens expressed grief and condolences to the fine actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput very easily transitioned from a popular TV soap actor to Bollywood films with Kai Po Che! His versatility and his warm smile will forever live with us.

If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).