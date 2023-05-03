There’s no doubt that Bollywood films have provided us with good action sequences over the years, despite the popular opinion. Take Uri: The Surgical Strike, for instance. But barring few exceptions, we’ve also been loaded with action scenes that defied all laws of science and, well, logic.

From Salman Khan’s shirt ripping off by itself to a car floating in the air via parachutes, we’ve been sold literally anything in the name of action. Take a look:

1. Ajay Devgn shoots the car. It somersaults in the air. He’s somehow able to pull the driver out of the car while it’s suspended mid-air above him

Movie: Singham

2. Only Salman Khan can dive from a speeding bike and still manage to catch his flight

Movie: Ek Tha Tiger

3. Not too much of an action scene, but ‘Flying Dad’ will always be iconic

Movie: Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

4. When Salman Khan is angry, it gets so intense that even his shirts feel the heat and rip apart

Movie: Dabangg

5. John Abraham can do the same thing but with tyres. Don’t ask us how he gets in there in the first place

Movie: Satyamev Jayate

6. Salman Khan is also a Shylock without a knife. He can extract flesh with his bare hand

Movie: Veer

7. Beware, one kick by Akshay Kumar can bring storm

Movie: Chandni Chowk To China

8. Not Mithun Da drilling a hole in the wall with his forefinger

Movie: Military Raaj

9. Also, Mithun Da using a cycle as a shield from bullets

Movie: Gunda

10. Once, he flew and blinded his enemy with his mere fingers

Movie: Shera

11. He has also paused knives, bats, and hockey sticks thrown at him and hurled them back at his attackers

12. It was raining bullets, and Jackie Shroff decided the best way out… running on the wall

Movie name: Shapath

13. This scene was light years away from logic and common sense

Movie: Dhoom 3

14. Of course, a floating car

Movie: Race 2

15. Trust Salman Khan to dismiss his bicycle milliseconds before a train’s about to crush him down

Movie: Kick

16. Nobody knows how Saif Ali Khan pulled off that bike stunt, it was beyond the realms of Physics

Movie: Kya Kehna

17. Salman Khan flies because he can

Movie: Do you even really need to ask? But okay, Race 3

18. A car blasts two steps away from Tiger Shroff, and, forget an injury, our man doesn’t even twitch an eyebrow

Movie: Baaghi 3

19. He can also take down three helicopters at the same time and it’s not even surprising at this point

20. Armaan Kohli’s flying bike scene – an exemplary amalgamation of a terrible action scene and crappy VFX

Movie: Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani

21. Iron Man who? Dharmendra could catch a bullet, and all it did was smudge his hand

Movie: Loha

