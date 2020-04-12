Over the years the Indian telly industry has gifted us with some of its best daily soap actors. Dheeraj Dhoopar is undoubtedly one such TV Star. He has been part of famous daily soaps like Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya.

The star always manages to charm us with not only his amazing acting skills but infectious persona too.

1. I love that he can rock pink!

2. I just want one shade of grey. This one!

3. 'Check' mate!

4. Just adorbs.

5. The cutest picture on the gram.

6. I mean look at the tashn!

7. Tenu kala chashma jachda ae.

8. If looks could kill.

9. And here we go 'awww'.

10. Looking dapper.

This guy clearly knows how to win hearts!