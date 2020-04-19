Guinness world record-holder for the longest career as live-action Marvel superhero- Wolverine, Hugh Jackman is not just a high-flying, jaw-cracking actor. He is also a singer, dancer and an all-round entertainer. And man, is he a looker or what?

Jackman obviously also regularly tops the list of the most attractive men in Hollywood. And for good reason!  

1. Defining pensive, are we?

hugh jackman
Source: pinterest

2. Look at that beautiful smile 

hugh jackman
Source: popsugar

3. Hey, handsome 

hugh jackman
Source: popsugar

4. Aaaaooooooooooooooo *wolf howl* 

hugh jackman
Source: pinterest

5. And the stage has been graced!

hugh jackman

6. Hello, Wolverine 

hugh jackman
Source: businessinsider

7. Naps have never looked cuter

Hugh jackman
Source: pinterest

Our hearts beat a little faster.

Hugh jackman
Source: popsugar

9. His locks are helping me cope with lockdown

hugh jackman
Source: popsugar

10. A toast to my one-sided dost

hugh jackman
Source: popsugar

11. A young hue on Hugh

hugh jackman
Source: popsugar

12. Looking dapper Jackman

hugh jackman
Source: ranker

13. All hearts

14. Can't resist that beautiful face

15. Boy, you better stop

16. Forever

17. Blessing your day with this high school image of Jackman

hugh jackman
Source: https://in.pinterest.com/pin/278167714469495897/

18. Those Eyes

hugh jackman
Source: pinterest

19. Always a showman

hugh jackman
Source: pinterest

20. That gaze

hugh jackman
Source: pinterest