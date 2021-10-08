Bollywood has an absurd habit of dressing up female leads in the flimsiest clothes possible, and putting them in the coldest parts of the world. What for? Aesthetic. Honestly, we're tired of these unrealistic song sequences that just leave us traumatised because we can't stop wondering about the torture the actress had to go through. Haven't you guys heard of hypothermia? And don't even get us started on how all the men are in sweaters, jackets and fully clothed in weather-appropriate attire.

