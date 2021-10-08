Bollywood has an absurd habit of dressing up female leads in the flimsiest clothes possible, and putting them in the coldest parts of the world. What for? Aesthetic. Honestly, we're tired of these unrealistic song sequences that just leave us traumatised because we can't stop wondering about the torture the actress had to go through. Haven't you guys heard of hypothermia? And don't even get us started on how all the men are in sweaters, jackets and fully clothed in weather-appropriate attire. 

Here are some images that will leave you shivering. 

Alia Bhatt in Ishq Wala Love

Source: YouTube

Kajol in Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main & Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko

Aishwarya Rai in Humko Humi Se Chura Lo

Kajol in Gerua 

Source: YouTube

Yami Gautam in Tere Liye

Juhi Chawla in Tu Mere Saamne

Sridevi in Tere Mere Hoton Pe Mitwa

Kriti Sanon in Rabba

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho

Need some hot chocolate after looking at these pictures. 