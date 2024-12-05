Triptii Dimri has officially dethroned Bollywood’s titans to claim the top spot on IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list. Yes, she’s standing tall above Deepika Padukone and even Shah Rukh Khan, and honestly, the internet is losing it (and rightfully so).
From playing fierce characters to owning every frame she’s in, Triptii’s journey from an underrated gem to a celebrated star has been nothing short of inspiring. Her breakout moment this year? Her stellar performance in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. But that’s not all, with three back-to-back hits (Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3), she solidified her place as the industry’s rising powerhouse.
Talking about the recognition, Triptii shared, “Being ranked No. 1 on IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list is an incredible honour. This year has been a whirlwind, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my fans and the brilliant teams I’ve worked with.” And let’s be real, when she says, “I’m looking forward to what’s next,” we’re ready with popcorn already.
While Triptii claimed the crown, the list itself is full of surprises:
2. Deepika Padukone
The OG queen of Bollywood had a blockbuster year with three massive hits: Fighter, Singham Again, and the highly ambitious Kalki 2898 AD. On top of that, she’s embracing motherhood with a glow that could outshine her box office numbers.
3. Ishaan Khatter
Sharing screen space with Nicole Kidman in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple earned Ishaan the third spot. Talk about going global!
4. Shah Rukh Khan
Despite having no movie releases this year, SRK snagged fourth place. Let’s face it, even when he takes a break, he’s still the King of Bollywood.
5. Sobhita Dhulipala
From her Hollywood debut in Monkey Man to dubbing for Deepika in Kalki 2898 AD, Sobhita is clearly making big moves. Oh, and did we mention her wedding to Naga Chaitanya? Twitter can’t stop talking about it.
6. Sharvari
Rising talent, glowing brighter every day. And let’s not forget her fashion diva status.
7. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Proof that grace and stardom never fade.
8. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
The queen of versatility and pan-India appeal.
9. Alia Bhatt
Need we say more?
10. Prabhas
Sealing his place with yet another massive year.
From bold choices to redefining stardom, the 2024 IMDb list proves that audiences are embracing new-age icons alongside their forever favorites. As for Triptii, it’s safe to say she’s just getting started.