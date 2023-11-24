From delivering strong messages to their audience to making us fall in love with their characters, there are actors (both, debutants and veterans) who left a massive mark on us in 2023 with their brilliant performances.

IMDb, the world’s most authoritative source for movies and celebrities, announced The Most Popular Indian Stars Of 2023. Let’s check the list, shall we?

App Store

1. Shah Rukh Khan

In the entertainment world and this list, this actor has secured the highest title – and, rightly so. The brilliance of his cinematic journey is seen through his effective existence in two monumental blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan.

2. Alia Bhatt

For the second consecutive time, the actor has solidified her second position, showcasing her cinematic skills in two massive releases, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart Of Stone. She also graced the Met Gala stage, marking her stunning debut.

“IMDb is the true representation of the audiences’ choices. I’ve always believed that they are the real kings and queens, and nothing is beyond them. I thank my audience for bringing me to the position that I am in. While I hope to continue entertaining them, I am filled with only love and gratitude. I also promise to keep working hard and bringing more inspiring stories and characters on screen.” -Alia Bhatt

3. Deepika Padukone

The actor, who secured the third rank on this list, was seen in Pathaan and Jawan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Her arrival on the iconic chat show, Koffee With Karan, alongside her husband Ranveer Singh, also stirred headlines.

4. Wamiqa Gabbi

The actor made an appearance in several famous movies and shows like Kali Jotta, Khufiya, Jubilee, Modern Love Chennai and Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, in 2023.

“This is my debut on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars list, and I am delighted! The fact that IMDb represents the sentiment of the global audience makes this even more special for me. From Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller Khufiya and Vikramaditya Motwane’s period drama, Jubilee, to the heartwarming web series Modern Love Chennai, as well as the Punjabi film Kali Jotta, I’ve had a busy year working across genres and languages, and it makes me happy and grateful that my fans have appreciated that. I look forward to working with the same dedication on my upcoming projects and returning the love showered upon me.” -Wamiqa Gabbi

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Nayanthara

Marking a significant milestone in her career, the actor marked her debut in the Hindi film industry Jawan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The movie serves as a testament to her versatility as an actor.

6. Tamannaah Bhatia

The actor, who secured the sixth rank on the list, showcased her versatility by traversing regions, languages and platforms in 2023. From shows like Lust Stories 2 and Aakhri Sach to movies like Bholaa Shankar and Jailer, her existence across diverse cinematic landscapes is commendable.

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor marked a remarkable entrance into the digital realm with her debut in Jaane Jaan and also on the global cinematic stage as her movie, The Buckingham Murders, celebrated its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

8. Sobhita Dhulipala

The terrific actor made an appearance on The Night Manager as Kaveri “K” Dixit, Made In Heaven as Tara Khanna and in Ponniyin Selvan: II as Vaanathi, in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Akshay Kumar

The actor was seen in Selfiee, OMG 2 and Mission Raniganj in 2023.

10. Vijay Sethupathi

The actor marked some notable firsts, making his debut in both Hindi cinema with Jawan and the web series, Farzi. The actor’s dual debuts underscore his illustrious career, promising an exhilarating journey ahead for the versatile actor.

As the curtains draw on 2023, the cinematic journey of these actors stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and their capacity to sustain and strengthen their massive fan base.

Please note that the list is comprised of stars who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly rankings throughout 2023. These rankings are determined based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.