Taliban Detain 4 Afghan Men For ‘Peaky Blinders’ Outfits

Taliban officials in Herat stopped four men for dressing in “Peaky Blinders”-style trench coats and flat caps, attire they claimed went against Afghan cultural values. The group was briefly detained, “advised,” and sent for a short rehabilitation programme before being released, according to the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

Source: Hindustan Times

Smriti Mandhana Makes First Public Appearance After Calling Off Wedding

Smriti Mandhana stepped out quietly for the first time since confirming that her wedding with Palash Muchhal has been called off.

Source: Hindustan Times

Case Filed Against Spiritual Leader Aniruddhacharya

A case has been registered against spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya after a viral video showed him making derogatory remarks about women.

Source: NDTV

Deepavali Now Part Of UNESCO’s Intangible Heritage List

UNESCO has added Deepavali to its Intangible Heritage List, praising the festival’s cultural, social, and community impact across the world.

Source: The Hindu

Kolkata Artisans Race To Finish A 70-Foot Messi Statue

In Kolkata, artisans worked down to the wire to complete a massive 70-foot statue of Lionel Messi, wrapping up the final touches just hours before the big unveiling.

Source: Times Entertainment

Japan Hit By Another 6.5 Magnitude Quake

Japan recorded its third quake in three days, a 6.5 magnitude tremor, though officials confirmed there is no tsunami threat.

Source: Reuters

Australia Becomes First Country To Ban Social Media For Under-16s

In a global first, Australia has banned social media usage for anyone under 16. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube will now have to block young users or face heavy penalties.

Source: The Hindu