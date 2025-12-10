After a fire at Birch By Romeo Lane killed 25 people, police revealed that the Luthra brothers left for Phuket soon after. Investigations now indicate that indoor fireworks triggered the blaze, and the FIR states that the club lacked permits, had no safety equipment, and still went ahead with a risky fire show.
Source: BBC
Goa Club Owners Flee to Thailand After Deadly Fire
Paramount Drops a $108 Billion Shock Move
Paramount has thrown a massive $108 billion offer into the ring, challenging Netflix’s Warner Bros deal and setting up a rare high-stakes bidding war in Hollywood.
Source: Times of India
Karnataka Expands Menstrual Leave to Students
Karnataka has extended menstrual leave to students, expanding its existing policy for employees in an effort to create more inclusive educational spaces.
Source: Deccan Herald
ICC Faces Broadcasting Turmoil
ICC is staring at a broadcasting crisis after JioStar reported heavy losses and is now considering pulling out of its $3 billion rights contract ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Source: NDTV Sports
Couple Cooks Meal on Indian Highway, Sparks Debate
A couple cooking a meal on the side of an Indian highway ignited an online debate after calling the roadside spot a “rest area” during their journey.
Source: India Today
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Trolled Over AQI Remark
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta claimed that AQI is a “temperature” measurable by any instrument, prompting sharp trolling from both the internet and opposition leaders.
Source: The Hindu