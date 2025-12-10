After a fire at Birch By Romeo Lane killed 25 people, police revealed that the Luthra brothers left for Phuket soon after. Investigations now indicate that indoor fireworks triggered the blaze, and the FIR states that the club lacked permits, had no safety equipment, and still went ahead with a risky fire show.

Source: BBC

Goa Club Owners Flee to Thailand After Deadly Fire

Paramount Drops a $108 Billion Shock Move

Paramount has thrown a massive $108 billion offer into the ring, challenging Netflix’s Warner Bros deal and setting up a rare high-stakes bidding war in Hollywood.

Source: Times of India

Karnataka Expands Menstrual Leave to Students

Karnataka has extended menstrual leave to students, expanding its existing policy for employees in an effort to create more inclusive educational spaces.

Source: Deccan Herald

ICC Faces Broadcasting Turmoil

ICC is staring at a broadcasting crisis after JioStar reported heavy losses and is now considering pulling out of its $3 billion rights contract ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Source: NDTV Sports

Couple Cooks Meal on Indian Highway, Sparks Debate

A couple cooking a meal on the side of an Indian highway ignited an online debate after calling the roadside spot a “rest area” during their journey.

Source: India Today

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Trolled Over AQI Remark

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta claimed that AQI is a “temperature” measurable by any instrument, prompting sharp trolling from both the internet and opposition leaders.

Source: The Hindu