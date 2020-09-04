After Lipstick Under My Burkha, Alankrita Shrivastava returns to direction with Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and from the looks of the trailer, it's going to be a star-studded ride.

The Netflix original film stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, as two cousins fighting to establish a life that breaks the norms that patriarchy enforces on women.

Konkona plays the role of Dolly, a married woman, dating a man younger than her in age. And Bhumi plays her cousin Kajal, a single woman, working with a company that offers phone-sex to gain financial independence.

The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar as Bhumi and Konkona's love interests, respectively, along with Kubbra Sait, Aamir Bashir, and Mushtaq Khan.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on Netflix on September 18.