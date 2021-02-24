The teaser for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated period-drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi, released today and it definitely looks like one interesting story.

Starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, the film tells the story of a brothel-owner from Kamathipura, Mumbai's infamous red-light area.

Though the role is a far cry from Alia's past filmography, she does seem to fit the bill as a powerful hustler, well on her path to achieving greater success and making a place for herself in society.

And while her accent seems a little disconcerting, the cinematography, like always, appears to be breathtaking.

However, only time will if the film accurately represents her story, or falls prey to tropes like many movies on similar subjects in the past.

All images are screenshots from the teaser. The film releases on July 30, 2021.