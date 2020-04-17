Just how far is too far, when it comes to protecting or saving your husband?

I'd say murder and kidnapping are taking it to far, but Netflix's latest crime-thriller, Mrs. Serial Killer, seems to be headed exactly that way.

Starring Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role, the film revolves around how her husband, played by Manoj Bajpayee, is framed for a series of murders.

In an attempt to prove his innocence, she becomes a copycat killer. Or at least, that's what the trailer hints at.

The web-film also stars Mohit Raina as Jacqueline's ex-husband and the cop who's investigating the murders, along with debutant Zayne Marie.

You can watch the trailer here:

The film will be available on Netflix on May 1. All images are screenshots from the trailer.