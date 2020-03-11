When it comes to interesting storylines and important subjects, Hindi short films have consistently had a better approach than most mainstream movies. And a prime example of this is this list of short films released in 2020:

1. Devi

Only 13 minutes long, Devi is a hard-hitting reminder that the only cause for rape is rapists. The story is built as a discussion between a group of women who all have only one thing in common - they all lost their lives to rape. The powerful, ensemble cast includes actors like Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Yashaswi Dayama, and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

2. Nawab

Starring Aparshakti Khurana in the lead role, Nawab is an ode to the power of canine affection. And while it is not a well-written screenplay, the 9-minute-long comedy-drama showcases a side of Aparshakti Khurana we rarely get to enjoy on the silver screen.

3. The Lovers

A good story is one that leaves you thinking, long after the credits roll in. And while not many short-films achieve this feat, The Lovers stands as an exception. Starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Zarina Wahab & Anuraag Malhan, the film talks about a tale of love and revenge, with a focus on how sometimes, a law made to protect the victim can be misused for selfish interests.

4. Ghar Ki Murgi

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (of Nil Battey Sannata, Panga fame), Ghar Ki Murgi stars Sakshi Tanwar in the lead role and is a nuanced, thought-provoking ode to homemakers. It focuses on how rarely, if ever, are a housewife's efforts appreciated, or even acknowledged. From the subject matter to the treatment of the topic, the film easily falls in the league of movies like Juice and English Vinglish.

5. Kaande Pohe

While we're quick to hold past generations accountable for their illogical stereotypes, we often forget the stereotypes we are ascribing to as millennials. A sweet but thoughtful romantic drama, Kaande Pohe--starring Ahsaas Channa & Tushar Pandey--is set against the backdrop of an arranged marriage but focuses on our innate tendency to judge.

6. Sarvagun Sampann

In our patriarchal society, there is perhaps no person as susceptible to gossip as an unmarried woman, over the age of 25. Because people love to dissect her character - just so they may figure out what quality was found so lacking that she couldn't get married. Exploring this subject, but with an interesting twist at the end, is the short film Sarvagun Sampann. Because sometimes you can fight against illogical social norms and still benefit from them.

7. Budh (Awakening)

Women empowerment can mean different things to different people, but what no one can deny is the need to award women the same respect and standing that men enjoy in society. Budh takes three protagonists from different walks of life and focuses on the abuse and trauma they suffer because of their gender. The film is the official selection for various film festivals, including Delhi International Film Festival, Jagran International Film Festival etc.

Know of any other recently released short film that managed to leave an impact? Let us know in the comments section below.