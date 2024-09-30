In India, if you ask people about their favourite food dishes, you will get a hundred varied answers. However, one choice of beverage remains constant and so close to almost everyone’s heart. Of course, we are talking about our beloved Chai. And not just our regular kulhad waali chai, we are obsessed with the several variations tea has to provide, iced tea, black tea, and green tea to name a few.

Amidst this frenzy for tea in our nation, a significant part of our population has to do away with their favourite beverage because of health-related issues like diabetes. However, what if we told you that we have come across an alternative, which offers you the taste of your dearest tea without the component of sugar? Sounds like an absolute utopia, right? Well, that seemed like a dream until Jyoti Bharadwaj started TeaFit.

Necessity is the mother of all inventions and it was true in the case of Jyoti as well. She comes from a family of diabetics and had gestational diabetes during both her pregnancies. It went to the point that she had to jab herself with insulin during every mealtime.

She always wondered if she could ever have a drinking alternative for her other than water and dubious diet drinks while walking across supermarket isles. In a world full of sugar laden colas, Jyoti found her healthy alternative while visiting Japan, where her husband used to work. There she got introduced to the unsweetened beverages – crafted with Japanese teas, toasted grains and their native botanicals. Amazed by the sheer abundance of choices, she decided she wanted to bring this back home.

Clean, minimal and authentic- that’s what Jyoti wanted TeaFit to be. In pursuit of providing Indians a world class beverage, she got inspiration from our age-old tradition of Ayurveda. She took Ayurvedic formulations which improve your gut health, immunity and well being and infused it to TeaFit. TeaFit is too particular about the sourcing of their products and transparent to their customers about ingredients, sourcing, and processes.

Starting in March 2021, TeaFit claims to have removed over 30,000 kilos of sugar from the Indian diet through their unsweetened products. From Shark Tank India to The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show, Jyoti’s brainchild to make India consume less and less sugar was loved by everyone. It has two main types of products – bottles and sashes ( milk tea). Their key point is that they are very conscious about where they get their tea (raw material) from and what they keep out.

We really wish this product gets to more and more people and Jyoti succeeds in her mission to combat the sugar menace prevalent in traditional beverage brands and in her commitment to making a healthier India.