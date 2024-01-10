Although everyone appreciates a good lookin’ home. I believe this article will capture the attention of introverts and homebodies the most. A recent video by Architectural Digest gave us a tour of cricket player Virat Kohli’s Alibag holiday home. And, needless to say, it’s left us totally stunned and wishing for a home just like his.

The area of the house is around 10,000 square feet and has been created by globally acclaimed architects SAOTA. Other than that, the house is all about high ceiling-to-floor windows and has a Californian Konkan-style vibe to it. Here, take a look:

Just take a look at all those huge windows, so much natural light! No wonder Virat Kohli also enjoys this part of the house a lot as well, because who doesn’t enjoy lazing in the sun and reading or talking to loved ones?

I’m in love with the pool area of this house. Who needs to go to the Bahamas or Bali when you have a house with a view like this?

What lovely linens they’ve used for the bed! Looks so, so comfortable and like I’d fall asleep straight away if my head hit that pillow.

Not to mention how beautiful the outdoor dining area is. Imagine having brunch here on a bright spring or autumn morning. Even Mr. Kohli says this is one of his favourite parts of the house.

There’s also a clip of the house tour that AD has uploaded on their Instagram page:

The poolside has me weak in the knees guys.

