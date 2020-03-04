After delivering hits like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Dibakar Banerjee has returned to the silver screen with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra as leads, the movie revolves around Sandeep (Parineeti Chopra) who appears to be on the run from a group of people hell-bent on attacking her.

She seeks the aid of Pinky (Arjun Kapoor) who at first look appears to be a cab driver, only to later emerge as a contract killer hired to kill Sandeep.

The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat as the person who hires Pinky, and Neena Gupta and Brijendra Kala as the owners of a hotel Sandeep and Pinky hide in.

The trailer is intriguing, to say the least. But the bigger question is, what or who exactly are the two running away from?

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube. The film releases on March 20.